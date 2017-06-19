How Scotland's Prima Donna became the best singer in the world
Please find attached a picture of Catriona Morison from last nightOs BBC Cardiff Singer of the World final.Pic date- 18 June 2017 Now the doors to opera houses across Europe and beyond are being opened to Scottish mezzo soprano Catriona Morison, the biggest rising star in the world of classical music. The 31-year-old, from Edinburgh , said that she entered the prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition hoping to get more exposure, and perhaps recognition in her home country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|6 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|192
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Sat
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC