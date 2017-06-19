How Scotland's Prima Donna became the best singer in the world

Please find attached a picture of Catriona Morison from last nightOs BBC Cardiff Singer of the World final.Pic date- 18 June 2017 Now the doors to opera houses across Europe and beyond are being opened to Scottish mezzo soprano Catriona Morison, the biggest rising star in the world of classical music. The 31-year-old, from Edinburgh , said that she entered the prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition hoping to get more exposure, and perhaps recognition in her home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.