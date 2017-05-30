How Moody Blues a Days of Future Passeda will celebrate 50 years at the Hollywood Bowl
Before they recorded their 1967 iconic album “Days of Future Passed,” The Moody Blues had found some success doing cover versions of American blues and pop songs. Until then, the British band's biggest hit was a 1965 cover of “Go Now,” which came out during the height of what was called the British Invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|6 min
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|25 min
|curtjester1
|417
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|2 hr
|apocalypse
|34
|New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|apocalypse
|268
|About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|24
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Sat
|apocalypse
|39
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Spike
|62
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC