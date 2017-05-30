Herea s what a 21-year-old virtuoso will be playing with the Long Beach Symphony

Guest conductor JoAnn Falletta will lead the Long Beach Symphony's final Classical concert of the season on June 10. Photo courtesy LBSO For the first time in almost two decades, former Long Beach Symphony Music Director JoAnn Falletta returns to her old home turf on June 10 to lead the orchestra's final classical concert of the season. “I'm very happy to be coming back and seeing friends again and working with the musicians,” said the Buffalo, New York, resident, who led the orchestra as music director from 1989-2000.

