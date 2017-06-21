Headbanging is no good, says X Japan ...

Headbanging is no good, says X Japan drummer after surgery

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The frenzied drummer who is the force behind rockers X Japan declared headbanging to be "no good" on Tuesday as he sported a neck brace at his first press conference since emergency surgery. Yoshiki, who is known for such intense drumming that he sometimes collapses on stage, shocked fans last month when he announced he would need an urgent operation to implant an artificial cervical disc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 2 hr pcloadletter 154
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... 5 hr Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) 8 hr RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Jun 17 TempleMicrowave 474
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 16 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC