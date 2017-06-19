Full Cast Announced for by Jeeves at The Old Laundry Theatre

The Old Laundry Theatre has just announced the full cast, led by Bill Champion and Nadim Naaman , of the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alan Ayckbourn 's light-hearted, fun musical BY JEEVES, opening on Friday 6 October - Saturday 4 November 2017 and directed by Alan Ayckbourn .

