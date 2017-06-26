From Pavarotti to Queen: Carlton Male Voice Choir to bring eclectic mix to Great Yarmouth
Nottingham-based group the Carlton Male Voice Choir will be appearing in the town as part of its latest tour, which will see an eclectic mix of songs performed. Including both classical and contemporary pieces in their show, the choir will offer something for all tastes, as they perform under new musical director Ian Watts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|7 hr
|Sad
|4
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|8 hr
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC