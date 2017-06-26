From Pavarotti to Queen: Carlton Male...

From Pavarotti to Queen: Carlton Male Voice Choir to bring eclectic mix to Great Yarmouth

Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Nottingham-based group the Carlton Male Voice Choir will be appearing in the town as part of its latest tour, which will see an eclectic mix of songs performed. Including both classical and contemporary pieces in their show, the choir will offer something for all tastes, as they perform under new musical director Ian Watts.

