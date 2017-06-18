'Feud: Bette and Joan' filming locations map

FX's highly entertaining miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan centers on the decades-long animosity between silver screen icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, which escalated from a run-of-the-mill rivalry to full-blown, active loathing during and after the making of their 1962 horror classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? One of the many pleasures of the eight-episode series is its sumptuous depiction of old-school Hollywood-a world of lavish mansions, red-leather booth steakhouses, and colorful studio backlots. Helping to realize the show's vintage vision was production designer Judy Becker , who shared with Curbed some behind-the-scenes secrets and provided invaluable assistance in creating this locations map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.