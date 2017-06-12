Festival promises classic music thrill

Festival promises classic music thrill

THE 16th Annual Farley Music Festival promises to be a feast of classical music, performed by some of the world's most gifted performers. The event runs from Tuesday to Sunday 25 and performers will be giving concerts in the historic surroundings of the iconic Wren-style All Saints' Church in the picturesque village of Farley.

