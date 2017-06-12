Festival Place and Opera NUOVA present The Cunning Little Vixen
This magical Czech story of the forest tells the story of a young Vixen fox cub who, after escaping capture, finds adventure and love in the forest. The cycle of life is celebrated by both the animals of the forest and the people who inhabit it.
