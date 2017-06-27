Family Orchestra set to strike up
The debut concert follows six months of free, open-access, family music workshops around the city from Southampton Music Hub and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. The Family Orchestra is celebrating the success of its first season with an exciting family concert at Turner Sims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|2 hr
|omega
|18
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|20 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Mon
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC