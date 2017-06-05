Eye on the Arts
Two concerts are slated to be held at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 17-18. Solo pianist Joel A. Martin will perform his unique mix of jazz and classical works at 7 p.m. on June 17. On June 18, Martin with perform with cellist Eugene Friesen at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per adult, and $5 for children ages 15 and under.
