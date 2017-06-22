Exclusive: Watch Brass Music 'All Sta...

Exclusive: Watch Brass Music 'All Stars' Shred at Skywalker Sound

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KQED

In 2014, some of the country's finest classical brass musicians got together in the Bay Area to recreate a seminal 1968 recording of sacred music by the great Italian Renaissance composer Giovanni Gabrieli - and also lay down a new work specially written for them by American film composer John Williams. "Nothing else that we know of can quite deliver the same sense of heroism that the great brass choir seems to be able to do," Williams said at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Wed TempleMicrowave 187
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Wed Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Tue Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Jun 17 TempleMicrowave 474
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC