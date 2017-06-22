Exclusive: Watch Brass Music 'All Stars' Shred at Skywalker Sound
In 2014, some of the country's finest classical brass musicians got together in the Bay Area to recreate a seminal 1968 recording of sacred music by the great Italian Renaissance composer Giovanni Gabrieli - and also lay down a new work specially written for them by American film composer John Williams. "Nothing else that we know of can quite deliver the same sense of heroism that the great brass choir seems to be able to do," Williams said at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Wed
|TempleMicrowave
|187
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Wed
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Tue
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC