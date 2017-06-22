Exclusive: Watch Brass Music 'All Stars' Shred at Skywalker Sound

In 2014, some of the country's finest classical brass musicians got together in the Bay Area to recreate a seminal 1968 recording of sacred music by the great Italian Renaissance composer Giovanni Gabrieli - and also lay down a new work specially written for them by American film composer John Williams. "Nothing else that we know of can quite deliver the same sense of heroism that the great brass choir seems to be able to do," Williams said at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.