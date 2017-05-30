Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie ...

Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder to appear on Aretha Franklina s new album

Who's got the pull to get Elton John , Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder to appear on an album? The Queen of Soul, of course. Aretha Franklin tells Billboard that those three pop legends, as well as classical violinist Itzhak Perlman , will feature on the new album she plans to release in January.

