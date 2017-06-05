Early music ensemble opens Huddersfield Music Society season

Prof John Bryan is a member of the renowned Rose Consort of Viols and they will play the opening concert in the new Huddersfield Music Society season which begins on Monday evening A university professor from Huddersfield will be sharing his expertise in early music at a concert in Huddersfield next week. Prof John Bryan is a member of the renowned Rose Consort of Viols and they will play the opening concert in the new Huddersfield Music Society season which begins on Monday evening .

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcChuddersfield.