Early music ensemble opens Huddersfield Music Society season
Prof John Bryan is a member of the renowned Rose Consort of Viols and they will play the opening concert in the new Huddersfield Music Society season which begins on Monday evening A university professor from Huddersfield will be sharing his expertise in early music at a concert in Huddersfield next week. Prof John Bryan is a member of the renowned Rose Consort of Viols and they will play the opening concert in the new Huddersfield Music Society season which begins on Monday evening .
