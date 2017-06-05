During Pride Month, Trump praises leaders of homophobic groups

President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017. CREDIT: AP/Susan Walsh During LGBTQ Pride Month, an annual celebration that the White House refuses to recognize alongside "National Homeownership Month," the president attended a conference supported by homophobic groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.