During Pride Month, Trump praises leaders of homophobic groups

Read more: ThinkProgress

President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017. CREDIT: AP/Susan Walsh During LGBTQ Pride Month, an annual celebration that the White House refuses to recognize alongside "National Homeownership Month," the president attended a conference supported by homophobic groups.

