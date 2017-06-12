DPA Microphones Brings Classical Music Front and Center at...

DPA Microphones Brings Classical Musi...

Every four years, legendary Audio Producer/Engineer Tom Lazarus heads to Fort Worth, TX to begin working on one of his favorite projects, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. With much of the classical music world focused on the prestigious event, Lazarus turns to DPA Microphones' d:dicate 4006 Omnidirectional Microphone to showcase the competitors' amazing piano playing talents.

