Doug Varone and Dancers to Perform in 2017 Victory Dance
New York City's famed Doug Varone and Dancers will perform Lux in 2017 Victory Dance, presented by The New 42nd Street and The New Victory Theater, on Thursdays, July 13 & 20, 2017 at 7pm at The Duke on 42nd Street . Tickets for public performances of Victory Dance are $10 and are available online and by telephone .
