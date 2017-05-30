Donate Strengthen families with your gift
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Spike
|62
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|5 hr
|cadas92
|36
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|19 hr
|teleologist
|10
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Thu
|wow
|409
|About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col...
|Thu
|True Christian wi...
|22
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|May 24
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|May 23
|True Christian wi...
|2
