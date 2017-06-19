Don Quixote review: Sydney Symphony O...

Don Quixote review: Sydney Symphony Orchestra's nuanced perfomance

Just before the Sydney Symphony Orchestra launched into its second-ever performance of Elliott Carter's masterly Variations for Orchestra , conductor David Robertson told a revealing and charming story about how, when he had asked the 102-year-old composer how he retained such detailed knowledge of orchestral and instrumental capabilities, he replied, "Well, I try to pay attention". Carter was 47 when he wrote this piece in 1955 and not even halfway through his composing life .

