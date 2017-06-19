Don Quixote review: Sydney Symphony Orchestra's nuanced perfomance
Just before the Sydney Symphony Orchestra launched into its second-ever performance of Elliott Carter's masterly Variations for Orchestra , conductor David Robertson told a revealing and charming story about how, when he had asked the 102-year-old composer how he retained such detailed knowledge of orchestral and instrumental capabilities, he replied, "Well, I try to pay attention". Carter was 47 when he wrote this piece in 1955 and not even halfway through his composing life .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Sat
|TempleMicrowave
|474
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Fri
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|14
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|89
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC