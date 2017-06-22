Disney's Live-Action Beauty and the Beast to Be Screened Live with Philharmonia Orchestra
London's Royal Albert Hall will present DISNEY IN CONCERT: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The 2017 blockbuster will be screened with a full orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Wed
|TempleMicrowave
|187
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Wed
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Tue
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC