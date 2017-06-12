Dance with Blue Hill Bach this summer
Blue Hill Bach's upcoming summer festival on July 20-22 will include a production of George Frideric Handel's opera-ballet Terpsicore at the "Baroque Cafe" on Friday, July 21. New York City-based Baroque dance specialist Carlos Fittante will create choreography for Handel's music, named after the goddess of dance. Dancers at all levels and ages are welcome to participate in the production, and no previous Baroque dance experience is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|6 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|61
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|10 hr
|omega
|53
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|12 hr
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Sun
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC