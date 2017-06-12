Dance with Blue Hill Bach this summer

Blue Hill Bach's upcoming summer festival on July 20-22 will include a production of George Frideric Handel's opera-ballet Terpsicore at the "Baroque Cafe" on Friday, July 21. New York City-based Baroque dance specialist Carlos Fittante will create choreography for Handel's music, named after the goddess of dance. Dancers at all levels and ages are welcome to participate in the production, and no previous Baroque dance experience is required.

