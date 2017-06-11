Curtis pianists win big at Van Clibur...

Curtis pianists win big at Van Cliburn competition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Peter Dobrin is a classical music critic and culture writer. Born in New York, raised in Miami, he has an undergraduate degree in performance from the University of Miami, and a master's degree in music criticism from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... 2 min Spike 64
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 10 min RedhorseWoman 57
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr Truthwillsetufree 456
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 1 hr red blood relative 35
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 9 hr red blood relative 224
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Fri weaponX 1
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Thu rsss1 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC