Curious George
John Adams, in his bitter old age, complained that George Washington was too much worshiped by the American people. Washington's talents were at best superficial, Adams growled, and that the great man was "illiterate, unlearned, unread" was a fact Adams considered as "past dispute."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
