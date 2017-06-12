CRYB To Present 2017 Spring Gala Saturday
The Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet will present its spring performance Saturday at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, beginning at 7 p.m. Under the direction of Monika Alch, the ballet company will perform ballet and modern dance works to music by Bach, Bayer, Corigliano, Mozart and Verdi.
