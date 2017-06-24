continue reading

Brenda and Christopher Wells of Readhimer announce the marriage of their daughter, Sarah Wells of Houston, Texas, to Kevin Barden of Houston, Texas, son of James and Wenette Barden of Minnetonka, Minn. The bride is the granddaughter of Linda Johnson of Readhimer and Carol Wells of Natchitoches.

