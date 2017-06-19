Conquest tour concert
David Miller and six students from the NSW Conservatorium of Music will be playing their Conquest tour in the Bombala High School Hall on Thursday, June 29 from 7.30pm. CONSERVATORIUM ARTISTS: Chung Him Chu, Xiao Han, Jasmine-Jade Mills, Travers Keirle, Jane Anderson and George Wills will be playing in the Bombala High School hall on Thursday, June 29. David Miller AM, one of Australia's leading pianists is touring the South East with a group of students from the NSW Conservatorium of Music.
