Colm Magner: a tepid summer breeze tr...

Colm Magner: a tepid summer breeze trying to mimic a tornado

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

If Neil Young and k.d. lang went to see Million Dollar Quartet at the Confederation Centre of the Arts on opening night, would they have been happy? Or found later weeping in their beer at a local bar? I suspect they, and many other gifted Canadian artists, would be perfectly fine moving forward with their lives regardless of the fact the leadership of The Charlottetown Festival chose an American musical to open the season during Canada's 150th birthday. And the national origin of this musical is a minor concern, in relative terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 6 min True Christian wi... 94
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Sat True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Sat TempleMicrowave 474
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Fri 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 14
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC