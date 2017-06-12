Colm Magner: a tepid summer breeze trying to mimic a tornado
If Neil Young and k.d. lang went to see Million Dollar Quartet at the Confederation Centre of the Arts on opening night, would they have been happy? Or found later weeping in their beer at a local bar? I suspect they, and many other gifted Canadian artists, would be perfectly fine moving forward with their lives regardless of the fact the leadership of The Charlottetown Festival chose an American musical to open the season during Canada's 150th birthday. And the national origin of this musical is a minor concern, in relative terms.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|6 min
|True Christian wi...
|94
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Sat
|TempleMicrowave
|474
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Fri
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|14
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
