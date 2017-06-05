Cliburn Piano Competition names six f...

Cliburn Piano Competition names six finalists Monday night

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition named six finalists Monday night, concluding a five-day Semifinal Round in which each of 12 pianists played a solo recital and, with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, a Mozart piano concerto. Between Wednesday and Saturday each will perform a piano quintet with the Brentano String Quartet and a piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, led by Leonard Slatkin, at Bass Performance Hall.

Chicago, IL

