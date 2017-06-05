Cliburn Piano Competition names six finalists Monday night
The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition named six finalists Monday night, concluding a five-day Semifinal Round in which each of 12 pianists played a solo recital and, with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, a Mozart piano concerto. Between Wednesday and Saturday each will perform a piano quintet with the Brentano String Quartet and a piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, led by Leonard Slatkin, at Bass Performance Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC