Cliburn Piano Competition names six finalists Monday night

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition named six finalists Monday night, concluding a five-day Semifinal Round in which each of 12 pianists played a solo recital and, with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, a Mozart piano concerto. Between Wednesday and Saturday each will perform a piano quintet with the Brentano String Quartet and a piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, led by Leonard Slatkin, at Bass Performance Hall.

