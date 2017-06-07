Classical: Valley Vivaldi kicks off summer series
Pennsylvania Sinfonia principal trumpeter Lawrence Wright will solo in Pietro Baldassare's Sonata No. 2 for Trumpet and Strings in F Major at the Valley Vivaldi concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|4 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|445
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|4 hr
|GreatSouthbay4040
|47
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|4 hr
|Rene Nielson
|3
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|5 hr
|Rene Nielson
|55
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|Jun 5
|Rene Nielson
|42
|New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16)
|Jun 5
|apocalypse
|272
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC