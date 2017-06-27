Classical music to echo in Gumusluk
The 14th Bodrum International Gumusluk Classical Music Festival is set to be held between July 24 and Sept. 4. Organized by the Bodrum Classical Music Association, the festival will be in three different concepts this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|1 hr
|omega
|24
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Mon
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Mon
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC