Classical Music News - Trondheim Chamber Music

With a night time concert in Nidaros Cathedral and Tyrolean music at the new Heidi's Bier Bar at the Solsiden concert venue, a breadth of musical experiences is assured at this year's Trondheim Chamber Music Festival, running from 26 September to 1 October 2017. Folk music is also centre-stage in the festival programme, inspired by the Trondheim Chamber Music Festival's composer for 2017, Sally Beamish.

