Classical Music News - John McCabe

Two works by John McCabe have just been reissued, forty-four years after they were recorded, in 1973, in a boxed set of the complete recordings of the late Louis Frmaux with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Originally on HMV and later re-released by EMI, they now join works by Berlioz, Poulenc, Walton and others in Warner Classics' twelve-CD Frmaux commemorative set, 0190295886738 .
