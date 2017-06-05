Classical Music News - John McCabe

Classical Music News - John McCabe

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Music and Vision Daily

Two works by John McCabe have just been reissued, forty-four years after they were recorded, in 1973, in a boxed set of the complete recordings of the late Louis Frmaux with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Originally on HMV and later re-released by EMI, they now join works by Berlioz, Poulenc, Walton and others in Warner Classics' twelve-CD Frmaux commemorative set, 0190295886738 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 2 hr RedhorseWoman 223
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 2 hr Rene Nielson 32
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 3 hr Rene Nielson 452
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Fri weaponX 1
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Fri Eagle 12 62
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Thu rsss1 14
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... Thu carlsbad nmex 52
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC