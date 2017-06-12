Classical Music News - Clara Iannotta
Edition Peters announced on 16 June 2017 that a publishing agreement has been signed with Italian composer Clara Iannotta, who was born in Rome in 1983 and began her career as a flautist. She studied at the Conservatories in Milan and Paris, at IRCAM and at Harvard.
