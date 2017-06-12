Classical music honours 2017
The mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly has been made a dame in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours [Photo: Jan Capinski A handful of classical musicians have been recognized in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours. Sir Mark Elder CBE, Music Director of the Halle Orchestra has been made a Companion of Honour for his services to music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gramophone.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|wow
|244
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|20 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|489
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Fri
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|14
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Fri
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|53
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|89
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC