Classical music fest reminds Portland pub crawlers that Bach was into beer, too
Johann Sebastian Bach jammed everywhere - in pubs, coffee houses, churches and courts. So it's not much of a stretch to reunite suds with baroque sounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|6 min
|rsss1
|7
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|33 min
|True Christian wi...
|230
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|2 hr
|Alank
|88
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|Alank
|478
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|2 hr
|Alank
|51
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|13 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|92
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|23 hr
|red blood relative
|89
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC