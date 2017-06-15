Classical music fest reminds Portland...

Classical music fest reminds Portland pub crawlers that Bach was into beer, too

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Johann Sebastian Bach jammed everywhere - in pubs, coffee houses, churches and courts. So it's not much of a stretch to reunite suds with baroque sounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... 6 min rsss1 7
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 33 min True Christian wi... 230
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 2 hr Alank 88
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 2 hr Alank 478
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 2 hr Alank 51
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 13 hr carlsbad nmex 92
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 23 hr red blood relative 89
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC