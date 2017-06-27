Classical: Kutztown Summer Chamber Mu...

Classical: Kutztown Summer Chamber Music Festival kicks off seventh year

Read more: The Morning Call

Kutztown University Summer Chamber Music Festival faculty member violinist Kurt Nikkanan instructs a student ensemble in Schaeffer Auditorium. The Kutztown Summer Chamber Music Festival, now in its seventh year, is a week-long program for high school and college-age musicians of concerts, workshops and intensive study of the chamber music repertoire.

Chicago, IL

