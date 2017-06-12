Choir scoop spot in Great British Proms

Choir scoop spot in Great British Proms

Music group Soul'd as Seen scooped the spot in the event's choir competition, with winners announced this week after thousands of votes were cast. The group will now perform at Georgian country house,Bowood House, in Wiltshire, on August 6, sharing the bill with Only Men Aloud and the National Symphony Orchestra.

