Charlotte Church loses unborn baby
A representative for the 31-year-old Welsh singer took to her Twitter account on Monday to share the sad news with followers, explaining Charlotte and her partner Jonathan Powell are grieving the loss. "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," the note on social media read.
