Cellphones, hard disks stolen from vocalist Prabha Atre's residence
A teenager allegedly managed to gain a surreptitious entry into the residence of renowned vocalist Prabha Atre, situated off Jangli Maharaj road, and fled with cellphones and electronic storage devices in the early hours of Sunday. Atre , a classical vocalist belonging to Kirana Gharana, also operates an academy where music and allied arts are taught from the same premise where the theft occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|38
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|11 hr
|red blood relative
|458
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|11 hr
|red blood relative
|58
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|14 hr
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC