Cellphones, hard disks stolen from vocalist Prabha Atre's residence

A teenager allegedly managed to gain a surreptitious entry into the residence of renowned vocalist Prabha Atre, situated off Jangli Maharaj road, and fled with cellphones and electronic storage devices in the early hours of Sunday. Atre , a classical vocalist belonging to Kirana Gharana, also operates an academy where music and allied arts are taught from the same premise where the theft occurred.

