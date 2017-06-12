Car park concerto - Free tickets for Ipswich residents to see multi-storey maestros
Aldeburgh Festival hosts two concerts by the 'Multi-Story Orchestra' at Blackfriars NCP car park, Foundation Street - designed to attract a new audience to classical music. Following a debut in 2015, the Multi-Story Orchestra returns on Saturday, June 24, conducted by Christopher Stark at 2pm and 4pm.
