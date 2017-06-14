Camerata Pacifica Unveils New Season

Acclaimed chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica will open its 28th season in September with a remarkable trio of works by Pulitzer Prize winner John Harbison and Russian composing titans Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich . The group will present a total of eight eclectic programs in four Southern California cities over the course of 2017-18, including the world premiere of "24 Preludes for Viola and Piano" by Lera Auerbach, as well as compositions by Osvaldo Golijov, David Bruce, Messiaen, Bartk, Debussy, and Beethoven, among many others.

