Brett Dean's heart-wrenchingly beautiful opera Hamlet wows England's Glyndbourne Festival
Australian composer Brett Dean's sonically mesmerising opera, Hamlet , received a standing ovation at its world premiere at Glyndebourne Festival. "Dean's Hamlet rises to the challenge," wrote Erica Jeal in The Guardian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|6 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|61
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|10 hr
|omega
|53
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|12 hr
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Sun
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC