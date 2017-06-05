Bill Murray 'sings' Van Morrison at his debut gig
Actor and comedian Bill Murray played his first ever gig as a musician over the weekend and he included a Van Morrison song in his performance. Murray is releasing a classical album in September entitled New Worlds on which the deadpan actor will perform literary readings over chamber music from a trio led by cellist Jan Vogler, who has previously worked with the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
