Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concerto, whose Genius is Unparalleled in Music History
73 - Daniel Barenboim Beethoven's 5th Piano concert - Daniel Barenboim Det kongelige kapel - Michael Sch??nvandt i Danmarks Radio Koncerthuset 2009 ved ... Of the many performances possible to embed here, I chose this one because of the Video Excellence of the Pianist, the Orchestra, and the Conductor. With Napoleon's army besieging Vienna, the Austrian Imperial family and all of the court, including Beethoven's pupil, friend, and benefactor, Archduke Rudolph, fled the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|223
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|Rene Nielson
|32
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|Rene Nielson
|452
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Fri
|weaponX
|1
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Fri
|Eagle 12
|62
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Thu
|rsss1
|14
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|Thu
|carlsbad nmex
|52
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC