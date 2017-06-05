Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concert...

Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concerto, whose Genius is Unparalleled in Music History

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

73 - Daniel Barenboim Beethoven's 5th Piano concert - Daniel Barenboim Det kongelige kapel - Michael Sch??nvandt i Danmarks Radio Koncerthuset 2009 ved ... Of the many performances possible to embed here, I chose this one because of the Video Excellence of the Pianist, the Orchestra, and the Conductor. With Napoleon's army besieging Vienna, the Austrian Imperial family and all of the court, including Beethoven's pupil, friend, and benefactor, Archduke Rudolph, fled the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 2 hr RedhorseWoman 223
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 2 hr Rene Nielson 32
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 3 hr Rene Nielson 452
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Fri weaponX 1
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Fri Eagle 12 62
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Thu rsss1 14
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... Thu carlsbad nmex 52
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC