Beauty and the Beast shown with live orchestra
The 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action remake will be given the 'Films in Concert' treatment at the Royal Albert Hall this December. The box office sensation - starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens - will be screened in full with the musical score being performed live by the Philharmonia Orchestra and follows other successful movie experiences including 'Frozen Sing-Along' and 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' in October.
