Beauty and the Beast shown with live ...

Beauty and the Beast shown with live orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action remake will be given the 'Films in Concert' treatment at the Royal Albert Hall this December. The box office sensation - starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens - will be screened in full with the musical score being performed live by the Philharmonia Orchestra and follows other successful movie experiences including 'Frozen Sing-Along' and 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 18 min apocalypse 150
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... 20 min EL Cacique-GSB 3
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) 2 hr RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Jun 17 TempleMicrowave 474
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 16 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC