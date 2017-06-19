Be a Salute to America! VIP
Red, white and blue-festooned buildings; classic summer tastes; fifes and drums and fireflies are the backdrop for the 25th annual Salute to America! happening June 30-July 3 at Greenfield Village . Salute to America! is a joint concert by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band including a finale of the DSO's stirring rendition of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, played in harmony with authentic cannon fire under a canopy of fireworks.
