BBC to honour music icon John Peel with blue plaque at Great Finborough Village Hall
Legendary radio broadcaster John Peel is to be honoured with a blue plaque in the Suffolk village where he lived. The memento will go outside The Village Hall in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket, in recognition of John's contribution to the music industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|6 hr
|red blood relative
|69
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|6 hr
|red blood relative
|73
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|16 hr
|omega
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Mon
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Jun 11
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 11
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC