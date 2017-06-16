Anacreon and Pigmalion review: Pinchg...

Anacreon and Pigmalion review: Pinchgut Opera's delightful insight

Pinchgut Opera's winter production often presents events which, history tells us, shaped the development of music, but in which, without live performance, it can be difficult today to see what the fuss was about. This year's offering provides a delightful glimpse into the Guerre des Bouffons - "war of the comedians" - which divided mid-18th century Paris over the relative merits of the noble ponderousness of French opera seria and the incisive triviality of Italian opera buffa.

