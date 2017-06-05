An Afternoon of (mostly) French Music

A special concert of French compositions will be held on Sunday, June 11th, 3pm at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Castine. Soprano Sarah Schneider will be joined by violinist Sascha Zaburdaeva Lorimer and pianist Gerald Wheeler in a program featuring music by FaurA©, Beethoven, Britten, Debussy, LeGrand, Quilter, Bridge and Massenet.

