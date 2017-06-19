A key performer

A key performer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

There are few romantic piano concertos which so successfully combine intimacy, lyricism and a refined virtuosity that never calls attention to itself than Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, written when the gifted pianist and composer was only 20 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 2 hr dee rightful 153
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... 2 hr Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) 6 hr RedhorseWoman 2,278
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Jun 17 True Christian wi... 229
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... Jun 17 TempleMicrowave 474
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 16 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 14
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC