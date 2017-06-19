A key performer
There are few romantic piano concertos which so successfully combine intimacy, lyricism and a refined virtuosity that never calls attention to itself than Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, written when the gifted pianist and composer was only 20 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|2 hr
|dee rightful
|153
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|2 hr
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 16
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC